PML-N, PPP, PML-Q, MQM-P, BAP, IPP agree to form govt amid struggle for power

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) have unanimously decided to form a government amid a power struggle.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that they unanimously decided to form the government to take the country out of crisis.

“I just say Pakisan Khappay,” said Asif Ali Zardari while addressing joint press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, MQM-P head Dr. Maqbool Siddiqui, PML-Q Chief Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, IPP Chief Aleem Khan and Sadiq Sanjrani and others were present there.

Chuadhary Shujaat Hussain endorsed Zardari’s views on formation of the government. The PML-Q chief emphasized upon the economic agenda.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif thanked PML-Q Chief for calling the meeting and others who were present there.

“We are here to tell the nation that we speak against each other during the elections, and that period of campaigning is now over. Our fight is now against the challenges of the country. The first challenge is the economy which we have to strengthen. It is a big challenge,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that unity mattered and they are united to address the challenges of the country.

“IMF’s deal gave economic stability,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

He stated that they are determined to deal with the foreign loans, to focus economic growth and to fight against inflation.

“So this is a long agenda. We are together here to tell the nation that we accept the split mandate,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif also thanked Asif Ali Zardari, Dr. Maqbool Sadiqui, Aleem Khan and Sadiq Sanjrani for supporting the PML-N.

“These are the political parties who have come after being elected. I told earlier in the day that the PTI-backed, if they are in majority, should make their government. And if they lack majority then here is the majority from different parts of the country,” said Shehbaz.

He said he would request Nawaz Sharif to accept the office of prime minister.

He said they are able to establish the majority and vowed to work hard to steer the country out of crises.

“I , once again, thank you all. And being PML-N president, I express my gratitude,” said the PML-president.

He also said that they were ready to forget all their differences and vowed to forgive each other for the sake of the country by endorsing the views of Asif Ali Zardari.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he once agian asked for charter of economy and the charter of reconciliation for the sake of the country.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl could not take part in the huddle in the federal capital due to his busy schedule.

On other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan nominated Ali Amin Gandapur for the chief ministership of the Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The PTI also announced to form the governments in KP, Punjab and in the center, and approved alliance witht the Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) and Muttahida Wahdatul Muslemeen (MWM) in this regard.