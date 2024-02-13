Police book over 350 PTI leaders, workers for staging protests

RAWALPINDI - Police booked more than 350 leaders, candidates and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) under multiple charges for staging protest outside Divisional Election Commissioner Of­fice against the alleged rigging in the February 8 polls and attacking police parties, informed sources on Monday.

Of the 350 accused, the police nomi­nated some 62 leaders and workers of PTI including candidate of NA-53 Col (R) Ajmal Sabir, Seemabia Tahir, can­didate from NA-57, and Ijaz Khan Jazzi in the First Information Report (FIR) registered with police station Sadiqa­bad on plaintiff of SI Abdul Ghafoor, they said. Sources added the police also held scores of PTI workers during action in Sadiqabad area and suburbs. Reportedly, the police also placed local and foreign journalists under torture for covering the PTI protest compelling CPO Rawalpindi order­ing inquiry against the cops involved in beating media men. According to the sources, SI Abdul Ghafoor lodged a plaintiff with PS Sadiqabad stating he along with other police parties was performing security duty oustide Divisional Election Commissioner Of­fice at Iran Road when more than 350 charged leaders and workers of PTI, led by Seemabia Tahir, appeared from Chandni Chowk in shape of a rally and assembled oustide the Election Com­missioner Office. He added the lead­ers of PTI and workers blocked all the roads and started delivering speeches to ignite the protestors. Suddenly, he said, the charged mob of PTI started pelting police cops and officials with stones. Resultantly, the cops and of­ficers suffered injuries while vehi­cles got damaged. More police force was called in to control the protesters whereas tear gas shells were fired to disperse the mob. He said the PTI leaders and protestors, led by Col (R) Ajmal Sabir and Seemabia Tahir, com­mitted crime by stoning cops and vehicles. The police have registered a case against more than 350 protestors and be­gan investigation.