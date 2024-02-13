PPP enjoys Sharifs' support for presidential office

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Tuesday decided to support the Pakistan Peoples Party candidate for the constitutional position of the president.

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif directed the party leaders to support PPP's candidate for the slot of the president after consulting former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior party leaders.



According to sources, the PML-N will formally announce its support for the PPP candidate for president in a day or two.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif left for Islamabad after consulting Nawaz Sharif for further negotiations.