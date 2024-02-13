PPP to back PML-N for premier slot, but stay aloof from cabinet: Bilawal

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday decided to vote the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for the prime minister office in the National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference after the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party did not have a mandate to form a government in the Centre.

“Due to this, I will not be putting myself forward for the candidacy of the prime minister of Pakistan,” he said, adding that PML-N and the independents have greater numbers in the Centre.

He further highlighted now that the PTI had refused to form a coalition with the PPP which left the PML-N as the only party that had invited the PPP to join the government.

He clarified that his party would not take share in the federal cabinet.

“PPP has decided to form a committee to engage with other political parties for the formation of government and political stability in the country,” said the PPP leader.

“The PPP does not want to see political chaos in the country. The PPP has decided that we ran this election on a manifesto based on issues of public importance.”

As for the presidential candidate, Bilawal Bhutto said he would like to see his father Asif Ali Zardari become the president again as he did well in the past.

In response to a question, Bilawal said all political forces needed to think about the country and end the politics of division.