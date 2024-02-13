PTI delegation briefs president on polls rigging

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, com­prising Rauf Hassan and Umair Niazi, called on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Mon­day. During the meeting, the delegation informed the President about the alleged rigging in the general elections. They also apprised the Presi­dent of the party’s position regarding the alleged irregularities in the election process. They opined that Forms-45 issued in different constituencies reflected the actual facts of the election results. “Despite the suppression of the party, confiscation of the election symbol and arrests, the party has achieved success in the elections”, the delegation added. It was highlighted that despite the excesses, the people of Pakistan had expressed confidence in the party’s candidates in the general elections.