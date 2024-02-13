Tuesday, February 13, 2024
PTI nominates Ali Amin Gandapur for KP chief minister slot

PTI nominates Ali Amin Gandapur for KP chief minister slot
Web Desk
4:58 PM | February 13, 2024
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday nominated Ali Amin Gandapur as its candidate for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister slot. 

The nomination of Gandapur for the KP CM has been made by the PTI founder. 

The former PTI chairman, in informal talk to mediamen at Adiala Jail, said there would be no dialogue with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on formation of government in the Centre. 

Gandapur had been declared returned candidate from NA-44 (Dera Ismail Khan) by securing 93,443 votes on Feb 8. He defeated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Web Desk

National

