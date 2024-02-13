PTI’s ex-MPA gunned down in Rawalpindi shootout

RAWALPINDI - A veteran politician and former MPA of PTI Chauhdry Adnan along with his driver was shot dead by unknown assail­ants apparently in a targeted attack near heavily guarded Police Lines Headquar­ters here on Monday evening.

According to details, Chaudhry Adnan was travelling in a black-coloured vehicle driven by his driver Zahid on Fort Road when unknown assailants riding a bike launched armed attack on his vehicle at a traffic signal near Jinnah Park. Sources said it was an ambush style shooting by two assassins riding a motorcycle, who appeared suddenly and managed to es­cape after committing the crime.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of po­lice rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area besides shifting the victims to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) where both wounded persons succumbed to in­juries. Later, the bodies of Ch Adnan and his driver were moved to District Head­quarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

Rawalpindi Police Chief Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said the double mur­der occurred due to an old enmity and the police are investigating the matter. “It was a fatal and brutal attack that two killers targeted Ch Adnan and his driver with sophisticated weapons. Adnan suf­fered as many as four bullet injuries and lost his life,” said a family member of the victim. The occurrence of the firing in­cident in a highly sensitive area spread shock waves among public. Security has been beefed up by the police.

“CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken notice of the murder of former MPA Chaudhry Adnan and his driver and ordered SP Potohar to arrest the culprits involved in crime,” said Sajjad Ul Hassan Inspector, a police spokesman. He said that all the senior officers of police rushed to the scene soon after occurrence of the incident. He said that the police collected dead bullet shells and other evidence from the crime scebe. Also, statements of eyeswitnesses were recorded while CCTV footage was also obtained for identifica­tion of the culprits. The bullet riddled vehicle of former MPA was also moved to Police Station Civil Lines.

“Police will arrest soon the killers and bring them to justice,” he said. It may be noted here that Chaudhry Ad­nan had parted his ways with PTI after the leadership had refused to give him any portfolio in the provincial setup. Later, he also condemned the 9 May vi­olence. Chaudhry Adnan also contested the general elections 2024 from NA-57 and PP-19 as an independent candidate but faced defeat. He also served as co­ordinator of former interior minister and President Awam Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. Till the filing of this report, the police were probing the double murder case.