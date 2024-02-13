PTI to form government with MWM in Centre, Punjab: spokesperson

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday announced that it would form the government together with the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) in the Centre and Punjab.

Speaking at a news conference, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said the party founder had approved an alliance with the MWM. He said talks would be held with all parties, except the PPP, the PML-N and the MQM. However, he said, the party would form an alliance with the Jamaat-e-Islami in KP.



Raoof Hasan further said they were going to form the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Ali Amin Gandapur had been nominated as a candidate for the chief minister of the province. "Let the government be formed according to the mandate given by the people," he said.

The spokesman said the PTI founder had also directed the party leaders to conduct intra-party elections as soon as possible.