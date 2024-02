Newly elected independent candidate from PP 49 Sialkot, Rana Fayyaz called on former Prime Minister and President of PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore today.

On this occasion, he expressed full confidence in the leadership of PML-N.

Independent candidate from NA 121, Waseem Qadir, who has already joined the PML-N was also present on the occasion.

Speaking the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif welcomed both the leaders in the PML-N.