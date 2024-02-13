RCCI hopes new govt to bring economic stability

RAWALPINDI - President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI),Saqib Rafiq, on Monday expressed hope that the newly elected government would work for the improvement of the economy.
In a statement issued here, he said that a coalition or national government would be formed through consensus, which will restore the confidence of investors. He said that Pakistan was facing many challenges including the IMF program while 40 percent of the population lived below the poverty line and inflation had skyrocketed to more than 30 percent.
Saqib Rafiq demanded that the new government should consult with the stakeholders to formulate a medium and long-term economic plan and continuity of policies.