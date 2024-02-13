Tuesday, February 13, 2024
RCCI hopes new govt to bring economic stability

February 13, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  President of Rawalpindi Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI),Saqib Rafiq, on Monday expressed hope that the newly elected government would work for the improvement of the economy. 

In a statement issued here, he said that a coalition or national government would be formed through consensus, which will restore the confidence of inves­tors. He said that Pakistan was facing many challenges includ­ing the IMF program while 40 percent of the population lived below the poverty line and in­flation had skyrocketed to more than 30 percent.

Saqib Rafiq demanded that the new government should consult with the stakeholders to formulate a medium and long-term economic plan and conti­nuity of policies.

