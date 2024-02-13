Robbers kill passerby

KARACHI - A man was killed in Jamshed Quarters area here on Monday as a passerby lost life in a robbery attempt.

The police said that the victim identified as Jibran, 42, fell victim to the gunfire unleashed by two unidentified robbers who were attempting to flee the scene on a motorcycle. The assailants callously opened fire on the public in their bid to escape. The police shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and started investigation.

Po lice arrest two in gutka business

Karachi Police in a crackdown on Monday apprehended two individuals involved in the illicit gutka, mawa trade and seized over 12-kg of the hazardous substance from their possession. A police spokesperson said that arrests were made following separate operations conducted by the Kalri and Nabi Bukhsh police stations. The arrested were identified as Danish and Abdul Umair, were found in possession of 6.900-kg and 5.800-kg of gutka, respectively. The police registered cases against the accused and started investigations.

Two alleged robbers arrested

District Kemari Police on Monday arrested the accused reportedly involved in street crime along with illegal weapons. The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Sharif and Ikram Iqbal, said a police spokesperson on Monday. Two illegal pistols with rounds were recovered from the possession of the accused at the time of arrest. The accused are allegedly involved in looting from vehicles on roads located in Rais Goth Mochko. The cases under the Sindh Arms Act have been registered against the accused and further investigation is being conducted.