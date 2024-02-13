Rs45 lakh fined for illegal hunting in Attock

ATTOCK - The Wildlife De­partment Attock has fined poachers over Rs 45 lakh during the last six months. Assistant Director Wildlife Department, Attock Mu­hammad Imran said this while talking to journalists in his office yesterday. He said, hunting of wild ani­mals and birds is allowed but not in the breeding season. He said that strict legal action is being taken against those who hunt il­legally. He said that during the last six months, 320 people who hunted illegally in Attock district have been fined more than 45 lakh rupees. He also said that hunting enthusiasts should obtain licenses and permits as per the law so that they do not face any problem and legal action. To a ques­tion, he said that for hunt­ing Pheasant and Quails, permits should be obtained during the hunting season and these permits allow hunters to hunt in specific areas only on Sundays. Re­plying to yet another ques­tion, he said that the Pheas­ant hunting season is now over and the Quail hunting season is from August 15 to April 15 every year.