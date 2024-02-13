Tuesday, February 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rs45 lakh fined for illegal hunting in Attock

Our Staff Reporter
February 13, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ATTOCK  -   The Wildlife De­partment Attock has fined poachers over Rs 45 lakh during the last six months. Assistant Director Wildlife Department, Attock Mu­hammad Imran said this while talking to journalists in his office yesterday. He said, hunting of wild ani­mals and birds is allowed but not in the breeding season. He said that strict legal action is being taken against those who hunt il­legally. He said that during the last six months, 320 people who hunted illegally in Attock district have been fined more than 45 lakh rupees. He also said that hunting enthusiasts should obtain licenses and permits as per the law so that they do not face any problem and legal action. To a ques­tion, he said that for hunt­ing Pheasant and Quails, permits should be obtained during the hunting season and these permits allow hunters to hunt in specific areas only on Sundays. Re­plying to yet another ques­tion, he said that the Pheas­ant hunting season is now over and the Quail hunting season is from August 15 to April 15 every year.

UN chief urges Pakistanis to resolve post-polls issues

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1707710545.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024