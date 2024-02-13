Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Sardar Ali Shah pays homage to Asma Jahangir

Staff Reporter
February 13, 2024
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Senior Advocate Pir Syed Sardar Ali Shah Jillani on Monday paid homage to former prominent human rights activist and senior lawyer late Asma Jahangir on her 6th death anniver­sary. He said that Asma Jah­angir was a name of unwav­ering support for democracy. Advocate Pir Sardar Ali Shah Jillani said that she struggled for the promotion of rule of law, supremacy of parlia­ment, human rights and tol­erance in the front line. He said that her principles, peo­ple friendliness and respect for the constitution was a beacon for all of us.

