SBP to launch stipend program for elite athletes

LAHORE - Director General of Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail has an­nounced plans to introduce a monthly stipend program for standout athletes from the recent Rising Punjab Games. The announcement came during a pivotal meeting held at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday, focused on team formation and the establishment of a reward system for exceptional per­formers. “Starting March this year, we aim to imple­ment a scholarship scheme for our high achievers,” Dr Tufail stated. The program will offer monthly stipends of Rs 70,000, Rs 50,000, and Rs 30,000 across three tiers – Diamond, Gold, and Silver, respectively – to the top male and female athletes from the Inter-Division sports com­petitions for a year. “These stipends are designed to mo­tivate our young athletes, en­couraging them to refine their skills further,” he remarked.