Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Security forces kill two terrorists in Madan IBO

Security forces kill two terrorists in Madan IBO
Web Desk
12:19 AM | February 13, 2024
Security forces killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Mardan district, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

It said the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists, adding that the two militants were killed during intense fire exchange.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, the military’s media wing said.

Local populace appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism, the ISPR said.

