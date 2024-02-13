Tuesday, February 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Seven independent MPAs join PML-N

Seven independent MPAs join PML-N
Web Desk
12:20 AM | February 13, 2024
National

As the result of the elections is finally out, the political parties are making efforts to get as much as independent candidates in their ranks.

In this regard, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has met the seven elected independent candidates of the Punjab Assembly in which they announced joining the PML-N.

Among those who met the PML-N’s chief organiser include Sohail Khan from Bahawalnagar, Khurram Wirk from Sialkot and Shehzada Gazin Abbasi from Ahmed Pur Sharqia.

 
Khizar Mazarr from Rajanpur, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Saqib Chadhar from Chinyot and Rana Fayyas from Pasroor also joined the PML-N.

On the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said the decision of the independent candidates would go a long way to provide facilities to the common people.

Meanwhile, independents said they have a complete confidence on the capability of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1707710545.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024