Seven independent MPAs join PML-N

As the result of the elections is finally out, the political parties are making efforts to get as much as independent candidates in their ranks.

In this regard, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has met the seven elected independent candidates of the Punjab Assembly in which they announced joining the PML-N.



Among those who met the PML-N’s chief organiser include Sohail Khan from Bahawalnagar, Khurram Wirk from Sialkot and Shehzada Gazin Abbasi from Ahmed Pur Sharqia.



Khizar Mazarr from Rajanpur, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Saqib Chadhar from Chinyot and Rana Fayyas from Pasroor also joined the PML-N.

On the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said the decision of the independent candidates would go a long way to provide facilities to the common people.

Meanwhile, independents said they have a complete confidence on the capability of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.