Shah Faisal mosque to be renovated: Gohar Ejaz

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior and Commerce Dr. Go­har Ijaz on Monday said that 40 years ago, the government of Saudi Arabia gave a gift of Shah Faisal Mosque to Pakistanis, now the mosque would be ren­ovated to make it more beauti­ful. He expressed these views on the occasion of visiting Shah Faisal Mosque along with Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Paki­stan, Nawaf Saeed Al Maliki. Federal Interior Secretary, Af­tab Akbar Durrani, Chief Com­missioner Islamabad and CDA officials were also present at the occasion. The minister along with the Saudi Ambassador of­fered Zuhr prayer and latter visited the main hall and spa­cious courtyard of the mosque. Talking to the media persons, the minister said that when he assumed charge of the minister, he offered Jumma prayer at the mosque and latter he met with the Saudi ambassador and in­formed him that the mosque needed to be renovated. “We are grateful to the Saudi Ambas­sador who took personal inter­est and decided to renovate the Shah Faisal Mosque, which will begin soon” the minister said. Nawaf Saeed Al Maliki said that the Shah Faisal Mosque was giv­en as a gift to Pakistanis by the Saudi government.