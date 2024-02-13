Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Shandana Gulzar first elected female MNA from KP

Agencies
February 13, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Shandana Gulzar Khan has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first elected fe­male Member of the National As­sembly (MNA) from Khyber Pak­htunkhwa (KP) on a general seat. With an impressive victory in the recent elections, she secured a staggering 78,971 votes, solidify­ing her position as a representa­tive of the people. Expressing her gratitude, Khan took to social me­dia platform X to share her sen­timents, stating, “Alhamdolilah. Honoured to be the first elected fe­male MNA returning to the Nation­al Assembly on a general seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.” Her victory marks a significant moment for women’s representation in KP’s political landscape. Reflecting on past instances of female repre­sentation, it is noteworthy that in 1977, Begum Nasim Wali Khan was elected, although she couldn’t take the oath. Similarly, in 1988, Begum Nusrat Bhutto won from Chitral; however, she was not a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

