Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Shazia Mari vows to surpass past development records in Sanghar

Our Staff Reporter
February 13, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  The Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) central sec­retary information, former federal minister and successful candidate from National Assembly constituency NA-209 Sanghar I, Shazia Atta Mari has expressed gratitude to the people of her con­stituency for making her victorious. 

In a statement issued here on Monday, she said that despite many challenges, people proved their commitment to democracy by supporting the Pakistan People’s Party on February 8.

She also thanked her leadership for entrusting her with the ticket for the National Assembly. She said this is a big constituency, and her party will continue to serve the people of this constituency. 

Shazia Mari highlighted the developmental projects undertaken by the Pakistan People’s Party in the Sanghar district over the past de­cade and vowed to surpass previous records in terms of developmental work.

Our Staff Reporter

