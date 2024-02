The Sindh High Court (SHC) has disposed of all petitions against the election results of 40 constituencies of national and provincial assemblies from Karachi.

The court ordered the petitioners to contact the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while the court also ordered the commission to decide the cases by Feb 22.

The court also issued notices to the ECP and the federation seeking replies as what action had been taken by the ECP when discrepancies took place between forms 45 and 47.