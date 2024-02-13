Tuesday, February 13, 2024
SHO injured in Swabi firing

Agencies
February 13, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -  SHO Parmoli Police Station dis­trict Swabi Fawad Khan re­ceived gunshot injuries to the head during the exchange of fire between two rival groups on Monday. Fawad Khan, cur­rently in critical condition, has been swiftly transported to Ba­cha Khan Hospital for medical attention. The incident unfold­ed as tensions escalated be­tween the two groups, leading to the unfortunate confronta­tion in which Fawad Khan was caught in the crossfire. The as­sailants managed to flee the scene successfully after the shooting. The police are now investigating to identify and apprehend the individuals re­sponsible for the incident.

Agencies

