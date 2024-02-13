Some elements ‘planning’ to repeat May 9: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE - Following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) threats of launching protests against alleged rigging in polls, Care­taker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said that some elements were planning to car­ry out riots similar to the ones that took place on May 9 of last year.

The May 9 riots were trig­gered across the country af­ter the arrest of deposed prime minister Imran Khan in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in vi­olence and attacks on military installations.

“Holding peaceful protests is everyone’s right but If inci­dents of May 9 are repeated then strict action will be taken,” said Naqvi while talking to the media after inaugurating a drug storage facility in Lahore. He also assured that no one would be stopped from holding peace­ful protests.

The caretaker CM also shared that the decision to shut down mobile phone services in the country was taken by the feder­al government, adding that his caretaker government served their time as an obligation.

Naqvi also stated that anyone who had any objections to the election results could reach out to the related forums.

People across the country went to polls on February 8 amid the suspension of mo­bile phone services across the country.

The 2024 election results have surprised everyone with the Imran Khan-founded party emerging as a key player in the Centre and two provincial as­semblies — Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to unofficial re­sults, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidates have won over 90 seats in the National Assembly and 116 in the Pun­jab Assembly.

However, in Khyber Pakht­nwnka, the party has a two-thirds majority, winning 84 seats out of 113 contested on February 8.

These candidates are techni­cally independent as their par­ty was stripped of its election symbol.

However, the party has claimed that massive rigging took place throughout the coun­try to deny the PTI a majority.