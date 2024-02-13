Speakers emphasise active role of women in science to foster economic prosperity

LAHORE - Speaker at a webinar titled “Women in Science: Shaping Tomorrow’s Innovations” held here Monday emphasized the active role of women in science, technology, and innovation to foster economic prosperity and sustainable development. The webinar was arranged by the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) to commemorate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. The event, held in a hybrid format at the COMSATS Secretariat in Islamabad, brought together a diverse panel of speakers to explore the pivotal role of women in Science, Technology, Innovation, and Engineering. Participants from around the globe joined the webinar. Executive Director of COMSATS, Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria delivered the opening remarks and stressed the importance of equal participation of women alongside men in addressing global challenges. Dr. Zakaria reiterated COMSATS’ commitment to advocating for and promoting gender equality in the realm of science, technology, and innovation worldwide. He highlighted the significance of this day as a call to action, acknowledging women’s invaluable contributions to science and the ongoing journey towards gender equality in the field. Dr. Zakaria emphasized that women bring a unique perspective to scientific endeavors, enhancing them with diversity in thought and experience, thereby contributing to a more comprehensive understanding of complex issues. A distinguished member of the Senate of Pakistan and recently appointed CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar expressed appreciation to COMSATS for organizing this significant event. In her video message, Dr. Sania underscored that achieving gender equality in science, technology, and innovation is not only a matter of social justice but also essential for fostering economic prosperity and sustainable development. She highlighted the evolving nature of innovation, which now encompasses a broader range of influences beyond traditional science and technology advancements, particularly environmental and societal challenges.