SZABIST Larkana campus to hold its 18th annual convocation tomorrow

LARKANA - The 18th Annual Convocation of the Shaheed Zul­fikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technol­ogy Larkana campus will be held tomorrow (Feb­ruary14) at the Sachal Banquet.

The chief guest of the event will be the Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agricultural University Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri. This year 149 de­grees will be conferred out of which 99 are under­graduate students and 50 are masters students; five graduates will be awarded the academic gold medals and five will be awarded the silver medals, whereas, 37 students names have been placed on “Chancellor’s Honor Roll”.

The graduation ceremony is expected to be attended by around 500 people comprising top management of SZABIST University includ­ing president, vice president academics, vice president administration, deans, faculty, staff, graduates, parents, academicians, distinguished guests, press, electronic media, and sponsors.