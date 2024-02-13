TCL Pakistan announces thrilling partnerships with PSL powerhouses

LAHORE - Cricket enthusiasts across Pakistan have cause for celebration as TCL Electronics Pakistan, the leading innovator in consumer electronics, has announced its exciting collaborations with three heavyweights of the Pakistan Super League (PSL): Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators. This electrifying alliance promises to redefine entertainment and fan engagement, propelling the PSL to unprecedented levels of excitement and excellence.
As an avid supporter of Pakistani cricket, TCL is stepping onto the field with a winning strategy. These partnerships will not only electrify stadiums but also captivate fans nationwide. Building upon its illustrious seven-year partnership with Peshawar Zalmi and official partnership with the Pakistan Cricket Board, TCL is elevating its commitment to a new pinnacle. This strategic move signals a monumental shift in the cricketing landscape, epitomized by the overarching theme of “The Cricket Life.”
Majid Khan Niazi, Marketing Director of TCL Middle East and Africa, expresses his enthusiasm: “We’re thrilled to join forces with these PSL giants. Cricket is more than just a sport; it’s a national obsession, and with this collaboration, we’re ready to make history.” Javed Afridi, Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, exclaims: “Our partnership with TCL is a game-changer. We’re ready to take the cricketing world by storm and offer an unforgettable experience.”
Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United, shares his excitement: “This partnership is a dream come true! We’ll revolutionize the viewing experience for fans, with TCL’s innovative technology taking center stage.” Nadeem Omar, owner of Quetta Gladiators, expresses his gratitude: “With TCL by our side, the Gladiators are ready to conquer new heights. Every fan’s heart will pound with excitement as we create history together.”