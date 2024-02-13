TCL Pakistan announces thrilling partnerships with PSL powerhouses

LAHORE - Cricket enthusiasts across Paki­stan have cause for celebration as TCL Electronics Pakistan, the leading innovator in consumer electronics, has announced its exciting collaborations with three heavyweights of the Paki­stan Super League (PSL): Islam­abad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators. This electrifying alliance promises to redefine entertainment and fan engagement, propelling the PSL to unprecedented levels of ex­citement and excellence.

As an avid supporter of Paki­stani cricket, TCL is stepping onto the field with a winning strategy. These partnerships will not only electrify stadiums but also cap­tivate fans nationwide. Building upon its illustrious seven-year partnership with Peshawar Zalmi and official partnership with the Pakistan Cricket Board, TCL is elevating its commitment to a new pinnacle. This strate­gic move signals a monumental shift in the cricketing landscape, epitomized by the overarching theme of “The Cricket Life.”

Majid Khan Niazi, Marketing Director of TCL Middle East and Africa, expresses his enthusiasm: “We’re thrilled to join forces with these PSL giants. Cricket is more than just a sport; it’s a national obsession, and with this collabo­ration, we’re ready to make his­tory.” Javed Afridi, Chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, exclaims: “Our partnership with TCL is a game-changer. We’re ready to take the cricketing world by storm and of­fer an unforgettable experience.”

Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United, shares his excitement: “This partnership is a dream come true! We’ll revolutionize the viewing experience for fans, with TCL’s innovative technol­ogy taking center stage.” Nadeem Omar, owner of Quetta Gladi­ators, expresses his gratitude: “With TCL by our side, the Gladi­ators are ready to conquer new heights. Every fan’s heart will pound with excitement as we create history together.”