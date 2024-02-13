Tecno launches Spark 20 Pro, Pro

LAHORE - Are we not always on the lookout for a reasonably priced phone? However, finding a budget-friend­ly phone that doesn’t compromise on quality can be a challenge. Many affordable phones may lack certain features or capabili­ties. Thankfully, TECNO has con­sistently addressed this concern by offering a variety of phones across different price ranges.

This time, TECNO has truly exceeded expectations with the latest additions to its SPARK Se­ries—SPARK 20 Pro and Pro+. These phones have been intro­duced with amazing features, enhanced quality, and an attrac­tive price point. Let’s check out what makes them worth buying in the smartphone market. The standout feature of these newly launched phones is the impres­sive screens, providing an ex­tra touch of excellence to these promising products. The TECNO Spark 20 Pro has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with a modern “hole screen” design, seamlessly integrating the front-facing camera within the display for a sleek and immer­sive viewing experience. Adding a unique touch, the Dynamic Port feature utilizes the camera hole to showcase notifications, app shortcuts, and animations, pro­viding users with a personalized and dynamic interface.

The TECNO Spark 20 Pro+ takes a significant leap forward with its premium AMOLED panel, providing a more immer­sive and visually appealing ex­perience. This upgrade delivers richer colors, deeper blacks, and wider viewing angles compared to standard LCD panels. The de­sign minimizes bezels, achieving a 91% screen-to-body ratio. The discreet punch-hole camera, po­sitioned in the corner, maximizes the display area for an enhanced visual experience. Similarly, in this phone, the Dynamic Port feature displays notifications, app shortcuts, and animations, adding a touch of personaliza­tion and style to your phone.

The SPARK 20 Pro+ is pow­ered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and 16GB of RAM for seamless performance. It comes equipped with a versatile tri­ple-camera system on the back, comprising a high-resolution 108MP Ultra Sensing Main Cam­era, a 2MP macro sensor, and a depth sensor. For stunning self­ies, the front-facing camera is an impressive 32MP, featuring three different flash modes and a dual-video camera setup.

The Pro version packs a robust 5000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage. The phone also de­livers an immersive audio expe­rience with 400% bigger volume stereo dual speakers. Among its notable features and different colors, the Magic Skin 2.0 variant offers a premium experience, be­ing 500% more durable, provid­ing 25% more UV protection, and a glossy matte leather finish that is luxurious and stunning.

The Spark 20 Pro+ shares the same powerful chipset and RAM as the Spark 20 Pro. How­ever, it distinguishes itself with a unique and visually appealing design feature called the Quad­rant Star Array, which elegantly houses the phone’s rear quad-camera system. This impres­sive camera setup includes a high-resolution 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide sen­sor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a depth sensor. The selfie camera is also 32MP powered by AI portrait restoration and an ex­pansive 88.9° golden lens.

Ensuring extended usage, the Spark 20 Pro+ has got 6000mAh battery. With a unique 56.5° curved angle, it offers an ultra-slim body and lightweight feel, providing the perfect blend of sleekness and comfort. This phone also features the Magic Skin 2.0 variant and IP53-cer­tified protection against water and dust, making it a device that combines style with durability.

The Spark 20 Pro and Pro+ will offer a good value in a rea­sonable price range. This series is a great package designed to enhance your everyday mobile experience. From camera capa­bilities to battery life and design, these phones cater to the di­verse needs of users, providing an affordable option for those seeking reliable smartphones.