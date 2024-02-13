Three die as truck crushes car on Ring Road in Lahore

LAHORE - Three people dies and another seven critically injured when a truck crushed a car on Ring Road in Lahore on Monday morning. According to details, the accident occurred at Ring Road near Ashiana Housing Scheme where a speedy truck rammed into a car. As a result, three persons died on the spot while seven others got seriously injured. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and the injured to General Hospital.

Porter returns jewellery box to passenger at Multa n Airport

A porter performing duties at Multan International Airport sets a brilliant example of honesty by returning a lost jewellery box to its real owner on Mnday. According to details, Yasir found a jewellery box in briefing area at 1PM during the briefing of Gulf Air’s Bahrain bound flight. Porter Yasir informed the Terminal manager who with the help of CCTV footages found the owner and handed him over the jewellery box. The net worth of the box was around 5 lakh rupees. All the passengers lauded the honesty of porter Yasir.

MOOT NEW World Radio Day to be observed tomorrow

World Radio Day will be observed tomorrow on Tuesday, February 13 across the globe including Pakistan to highlight the importance of Radio as a key medium of imparting education, provision of information, and entrainment to people.