Three injured over minor dispute

Our Staff Reporter
February 13, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Three persons, including a man and his son, were shot at and injured over a minor dispute in the Factory Area, here on Monday. Reportedly, the victims were going on a motorcycle which collided with a youth. Over this issue, some hot words were exchanged between the motorcyclists and the youth who called his friends. His friends reached the spot and opened firing at the motorcyclists in Gulistan Colony on Ghazi Road. As a result, Siddique (57), Muhammad Akram (34) and Nadeem received bullet injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have started investigation into the matter.

