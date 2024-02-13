Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Three shot at, injured over minor issue

Web Desk
10:09 PM | February 13, 2024
A man, his son and another person were shot at and injured over a minor dispute in Factory Area police jurisdiction. 

They had an exchange of harsh words with unidentified people after a youth collided with a motorcyclist.

After the row, a youngster called his friends, who appeared there with fire arms and shot at and injured three people in Gulistan Colony on Ghazi Road.

They injured were identified as Siddique, Muhammad Akram and Nadeem.

They were shifted to a nearby hospital. Police have started investigation.

