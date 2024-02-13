Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Two ex-Guantanamo prisoners return to Afghanistan
Agencies
February 13, 2024
International, Newspaper

KABUL  -  Two former prisoners held at the US detention centre in Guantanamo Bay until 2017 were wel­comed home to Afghanistan on Monday, more than 20 years after they were arrested. 

They were among hundreds of suspected mil­itants captured by US forces during the United States’s “War on Terror” and held in the secre­tive prison in Cuba.

Abdul Karim and Abdul Zahir landed in Kabul early on Monday from Oman, where they had been transferred in 2017 and held under house arrest, said Zahir’s son Mohammad Osman and airport staff. 

“With the grace of God and efforts by the lead­ers of the Islamic Emirate, he has returned to the country,” Osman said, referring to Afghani­stan’s Taliban authorities.

US authorities faced accusations of torture and abuse against prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay facility, where many were held without charge or the legal power to challenge their detention.

