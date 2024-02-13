Two Gazahostages rescued

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL - There were hugs and tears at Israel’s largest hospi­tal on Monday as two Gaza hos­tages were reunited with their families after being rescued in a deadly military raid. Luis Har, 70, and Fernando Simon Mar­man, 60, embraced relatives at Sheba hospital after being airlifted from Gaza’s southern city of Rafah. AFP journalists in Gaza saw the bodies of some of around 100 Palestinians killed in air strikes accompanying the rescue operation, according to a toll from the health minis­try in Hamas-run Gaza. Speak­ing from Sheba where the two rescued men were undergoing medical tests, Har’s son-in-law described “a lot of tears, hugs, not many words”. “Luckily for us, as a family, they were saved tonight. But I must say that the job is not done,” Idan Bejerano told journalists at Sheba hospi­tal near Tel Aviv. “We are hap­py today, but we didn’t win. It’s just another step towards bringing all the other” hostag­es home, he continued. Bejera­no told AFP the family had en­dured a “tough” and exhausting wait, trying to dispel rumours while militants released videos of some captives.