Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Two leopard cubs recovered from Jabbari forest in Abbotabad

Agencies
February 13, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Two leopard cubs are recovered from Jabbari forest in Abbottabad district by Wildlife Department officials on Monday. According to Wildlife Of­ficial, Abdul Khaliq, the two leopard cubs are un-weaned with ages rang­ing between two to three months. 

The minor leopards were handed over to the Wildlife Department by lo­cals of the area who found them in the forest. The pair is shifted to an enclo­sure for feeding milk and taking care of them. Search for the mother of the leopard cubs is also in progress to get the lost cub returned to the wilder­ness, Abdul Khaliq told media men. He said due to excessive deforestation wild species are affected and coming close to human dwellings.

Agencies

