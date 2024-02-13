Two members of women's gang arrested

Police claimed on Tuesday to have nabbed two members of a female gang involved in breaking into houses.

The suspects would barge into houses posing as help and plunder valuables from houses. They were caught on CCTV stealing valuables from a house in Pindi Rajputan area.

The suspected burglars were identified as Baili Bibi and Amna Bibi of Shahdara.

In another incident in Civil Lines police area, two suspected thieves were arrested for stealing electricity wires.

The arrested suspects were identified as Muhammad Usman and Ali Raza. Police recovered 25 bundles of wires, two pistols and bullets from them.