Two terrorists killed in Mardan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - The security forces on Monday killed two terrorists during an intel­ligence-based operation (IBO) con­ducted in Mardan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), after in­tense fire exchange, the two terror­ists were killed during the conduct of operation.

Weapons, ammunition and explo­sives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained ac­tively involved in numerous terror­ist activities in the area, it said.

“Sanitization operation is be­ing conducted to eliminate any oth­er terrorist found in the area. Local populace appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.