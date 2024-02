PESHAWAR - Two independent female can­didates have emerged victorious in the Febru­ary 8 elections, securing general seats from Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa.

Suraya Bibi, contest­ing on PK-1 provincial assembly seat, clinched victory with an impres­sive margin, securing 18,914 votes. Similarly, Shandana Gulzar Khan made waves by securing a landslide victory on the National Assembly seat NA-30, garnering a re­markable 78,971 votes.