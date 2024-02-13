Tuesday, February 13, 2024
UN chief urges Pakistanis to resolve post-polls issues

UN chief urges Pakistanis to resolve post-polls issues
Agencies
February 13, 2024
UNITED NATIONS  -  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on Paki­stani authorities and political leaders to re­solve the issues related to last week’s election through established le­gal procedures and to avoid any action that raise tensions.

The UN chief also urged them to maintain a “calm atmosphere” in the country. “The Sec­retary-General is moni­toring the situation in Pakistan and calls for the resolving all issues and disputes through the established legal frameworks, and for human rights and the rule of law, to be fully respected in the inter­est of the people of Pakistan,” his spokes­man, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing in New York.

“The Secretary-General urges the au­thorities and political leaders to main­tain a calm atmosphere, and to reject and refrain from all forms of violence and avoid any actions that could increase or inflame tensions.”

