US judge orders Elon Musk to testify in SEC’s Twitter probe

LOS VEGAS - A federal judge ordered Elon Musk to testify again in the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) probe of his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, giving the regulator and the billionaire a week to agree on a date and location for the interview. US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler’s order, issued on Saturday night, formalized a tentative ruling she made in December that sided with the regulator. The SEC sued Musk in October to compel the Tesla and SpaceX CEO to testify as part of an investigation into his 2022 purchase of Twitter, the social media giant that he subsequently renamed X. Musk refused to attend an interview in September that was part of the probe, the SEC said. The agency is examining whether Musk followed the law when filing the required paperwork about his purchases of Twitter stock, and whether his statements in relation to the deal were misleading. Musk fought the SEC’s bid to interview him, saying it had already done so twice, and accused the regulator of harassment. Beeler rejected that argument.