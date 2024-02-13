Verdict on Fawad Chaudhry's bail plea in fraud case reserved

The district and sessions court, Islamabad has reserved its verdict on the bail application of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in fraud case.

Civil Judge Dr Sohail Thaheem heard the bail plea of the accused.

Fawad’s lawyer Qaiser Imam appeared before the court while wife of Fawad was also present there.

The lawyer argued that he never saw the plaintiff who filed the case against the former minister.

The lawyer said the case was fabricated and many other politicians were victimised after the registration of such cases against them.

He said no financial record of the plaintiff had been provided to court. It needed to be understood, he said, how an ordinary man could hand over Rs5 million against a job.

After hearing the arguments, the judge reserved the verdict on the bail plea of the former federal minister.