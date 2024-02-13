Vote recount for NA-64 Gujrat tomorrow

Vote recount has been ordered for the NA-64 Gujrat-III constituency.

According to a notification, the returning officer (RO) has summoned all candidates and polling agents to his office for recounting at 9 am on Tuesday.

Votes polled at the 359 polling stations will be recounted as per the Form 45.

PTI-backed independent candidate Qaisra Elahi, the spouse of incarcerated PTI leader Pervaiz Elahi, had requested the returning officer for a vote recount.

Previously, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) candidate Chaudhry Salik had been declared winner with 105,205 votes. Qaisra Elahi had secured 80,946 votes.

The district returning officer (DRO) had issued Form 47 for the NA-64 Gujrat-III constituency.