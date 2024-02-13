Won't make coalition with PPP & PML-N: Imran Khan

"Won't make coalition government with PPP or PML-N because they're money laundering syndicates, we need dollar in Pakistan right now, they'll only launder dollars from Pakistan" said Imran Khan while informally talking to reporters at Adyala Jail, today.

He further added that PML-N, PPP, and MQM have won the seats with the help of the establishment, and we won't talk to them. I've met Rauf Hassan today and have also informed him about our decision. I've also told him to gather out winning candidates.

"I've nominated Ali Amin Gandapur as our Chief Minister from KPK and we'll form a strong government in KPK," told Imran Khan.

Today challan copies were to be distributed to 498 accused in May 9th cases at Anti-terrorism court, Rawalpindi. Judge Ejaz Asif was presiding over the hearing. Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi were present inside the courtroom inside Adyala jail.

"I did not meet anyone and I'm not going to Banigala. We're even trying to bring Bushra Bibi to Adyala jail," Mr. Khan replied while answering a question about whether someone had met him at Jail for a deal or not.

I've been saying for quite a while that only free and fair elections will bring political stability in the country but these rigged elections will only bring more instability and economic crisis, said Imran Khan.

Mr. Khan further said that these were the most rigged elections in the history of Pakistan. Every party is standing against the rigging. Media and observers have also been talking about the rigging. Nawaz has lost both seats, Maryam Nawaz has also lost the seat, and Aliya Hamza has fought a great fight in elections from the jail.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi while talking to media said the parties that were created to eliminate PTI have been eliminated by the people of Pakistan. He said all the parties except PML-N, PPP, and MQM should unite and fight against rigged elections.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi added that he was watching PTV on election night, his daughter and son both were winning after 61% polling station's progressive results. After that PTV stopped showing the results and I found out the next day that both had lost the elections.

When asked Imran Khan how he knew about the elections he said, "There's a punishment which I'm facing from courts and there's another punishment for me to watch PTV."

The hearing has been adjourned till February 28th. Challan copies were not distributed today.