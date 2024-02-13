Tuesday, February 13, 2024
World Radio Day to be observed tomorrow

February 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  World Radio Day will be ob­served on Tuesday, Feb­ruary 13 across the globe including Pakistan to high­light the importance of Radio as a key medium of imparting education, pro­vision of information, and entrainment to people. This year’s theme of World Radio Day is, Radio: A Century Informing, enter­taining and Educating. To mark the Day, Radio Paki­stan will broadcast special messages from the Min­ister for Information and Broadcasting, Secretary of Information, and Direc­tor General Radio Pakistan along with special live programs to highlight the importance of Radio in the modern digital age.

