14th CJCSC Open Golf Championship tees off at Margalla Greens

LAHORE - The 14th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Open Golf Championship commenced on Wednesday at Margalla Greens Golf Club, Islamabad. Organized under the auspices of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and Joint Staff Headquarters, the prestigious event brings together top golfing talent from across Pakistan. Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, officially inaugurated the championship, which features a remarkable lineup of 435 golfers competing across seven categories. The tournament will witness intense competition among professionals, amateurs, senior professionals, junior professionals, senior ladies, and juniors. During the opening ceremony, Rear Admiral Azhar Mehmood, President of SSCB, along with Col Ghulam Shabbir Anjum, Secretary SSCB, and other distinguished guests, shared insights about the tournament’s significance and impact on Pakistan’s golfing landscape. They confirmed that the championship will culminate on February 18, following days of high-level competition. Rear Admiral Azhar Mehmood highlighted the championship’s role in shaping Pakistan’s sporting landscape, emphasizing that such tournaments not only promote golf at the national level but also serve as a representation of Pakistan’s positive image internationally. He also acknowledged the Pakistan Armed Forces’ significant role in promoting sports culture, providing necessary support and infrastructure to nurture emerging talent.

Over the years, the CJCSC Open Golf Championship has evolved into a premier event in Pakistan’s golfing calendar, drawing participation from top-ranked professionals and rising stars alike. The championship’s opening ceremony was a grand affair, attended by senior civil and military officials, golf enthusiasts, sponsors, and media representatives. Their presence highlighted the prestige and growing stature of the tournament, which continues to attract elite golfers from various age groups and skill levels. With some of Pakistan’s finest golfing talent competing for top honors, the championship is expected to deliver thrilling performances, further elevating the standard of the sport in the country. As the event unfolds, all eyes will be on Margalla Greens, where competitors will battle for supremacy in one of Pakistan’s most distinguished golf tournaments.