2,500 athletes to take part in KP Games 2025

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jihan has announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025, to be held in the province, will be a major event of its kind. A total of 2,500 athletes from across the province are expected to participate.

He expressed satisfaction with the ongoing preparations for the games and directed the concerned authorities to complete all arrangements on time. He shared these views while chairing a meeting at his office to review the preparations for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs, Zia-ul-Haq, Additional Secretary Pir Abdullah Shah, Director General of Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, and other directors and officers. During the meeting, the minister was given a detailed briefing about the sports and recreational activities that will take place during this important event.

This event, which will feature the largest number of games and athletes to date, is set to start on February 20th. It will include 17 sports for men and 12 for women, with the games running from February 20th to 23rd.

For the first time, the sport of Wushu will also be included. Athletes from all seven regions of the province will participate, with most trials already completed and some nearing completion.

According to the briefing, these games will take place at various locations, with most of the women’s competitions being held at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) ground in Peshawar and District Charsadda.

Arrangements will also be made for travel and accommodation for the athletes.

The winners of the games will receive a prize of one lakh rupees, and the runners-up will receive fifty thousand rupees. The colourful opening ceremony of the games will take place on February 20th at the Peshawar Sports Complex, featuring music, traditional dances, and other events, along with a march-past by various contingents.

In the meeting, the Sports Minister said that, in line with the vision of founder chairman Imran Khan, the provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, is committed to providing the youth with healthy sports activities so that they can showcase their talents.

He further said that the provincial government is offering opportunities for positive and healthy activities for the younger generation, and hosting the largest event of its kind in the province is a unique honor for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.