25 sheds, 62 walls and 70 shutters demolished in capital

ISLAMABAD - The district administration of Islamabad on Wednesday initiated a large-scale anti-encroachment operation to remove illegal encroachments in which a total of 25 sheds, 62 illegal walls, 70 shutters, and seven unauthorized washrooms were demolished.

The operation took place on New Mall Road, Kuri Road, targeted both temporary and permanent encroachments.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and local police, aims to restore public spaces and improve urban infrastructure.

In this operation, heavy machinery was deployed to demolish unauthorized structures, including shops, walls, and washrooms, which had been causing traffic disruptions and hindering pedestrian movement.

The drive, which began after repeated warnings to traders, was part of a broader effort to maintain the city’s aesthetic appeal and ensure smooth traffic flow, said the spokesman of ICT administration here. In this regard, the district administration emphasized that the encroachments had not only marred the city’s beauty but also created significant obstacles for pedestrians and vehicles alike.

Assistant Commissioner Nilore Uzair Ali Khan supervised the operation, ensuring that all illegal structures were removed efficiently. The use of heavy machinery facilitated the swift demolition of encroachments, and the debris was cleared from the site promptly. The reclaimed land will now be used for public purposes, as per the directives of the district administration, he said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Memon, stated that traders had been given multiple opportunities to voluntarily remove their encroachments before the operation began.

However, after the deadline passed, the administration was left with no choice but to take strict action.

He reiterated that such operations would continue across the city without any discrimination to ensure that public spaces remain free from illegal occupation.

The joint operation by the district administration, CDA, and police has been hailed as a significant step toward maintaining order and cleanliness in the federal capital.

DC Memon urged citizens and traders to cooperate with the administration in its efforts to keep the city encroachment-free.

He emphasized that the removal of illegal structures is essential for the city’s development and the well-being of its residents.

The district administration has vowed to continue these efforts, ensuring that no area of the city remains unaffected. The drive is expected to enhance the overall urban experience by improving traffic flow, ensuring pedestrian safety, and preserving the city’s aesthetic appeal.