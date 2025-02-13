3 persons shot dead over property dispute in Attock

ATTOCK - An elderly man and his two sons in the limits of Rangoo police station over property dispute. DPO Attock Ghayas Gul has constituted teams to arrest the culprits. As per details, Muhammad Fayyaz s/o Muhammad Ilyas resident of Malah told police that some time ago, his father and two brothers had exchanged harsh words over agriculture land with Zohaib but the issue was settled. On 11/2/25, his father Muhammad Ilyas and two brothers Junaid and Bakhtiar were coming back from their agricultural land. On the way, Zohaib armed with a pistol along with his paternal uncle Asif was waiting for my father and two brothers. He further told police that his brother told him all the situation on phone. He rushed to the scene and saw that Zohaib started firing with his pistol and in result his father Muhammad Ilyas and his brothers Junaid and Bakhtiar got seriously injured.

They were rushed to hospital but succumbed to their injuries. Police reached the spot, collected evidence and shifted the dead bodies to THQ Hospital Hazro for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a young man was critically injured when hit by a moving train near Hasanabdal. An ambulance of Rescue 1122 shifted him to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal. On the other hand, police have arrested six accused involved in different anti-social activities.