A leader who came into power through deception weakened country’s foundations: Nawaz

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with MPAs from Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, and Pakpattan, discussing economic progress and future political strategies.

Addressing the assembly members, Nawaz Sharif stated, “Pakistan’s economic downturn has shifted towards progress. Strengthening economic indicators is key to national prosperity. We are once again steering the country towards stability and development.” He emphasized that the reduction in the policy rate from 22 percent to 12 percent has stimulated economic activity, stabilizing the rupee and boosting growth. He also credited Shahbaz Sharif’s governance for the economic turnaround, noting that even the IMF has acknowledged Pakistan’s progress. Criticising past political instability, Nawaz Sharif remarked, “ A leader who came into power through deception weakened the country’s foundations. We made sacrifices for Pakistan and will continue to do so.”

The MPAs lauded the leadership of Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif, stating that their commitment to national interests over political gains had cemented their status as symbols of Pakistan’s development. They also praised CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, calling her a dynamic and hardworking leader, under whom dormant departments have been revived and development work accelerated. Highlighting key government initiatives, the MPAs cited projects like Suthra Punjab, Kisan Card, Green Tractor Scheme, modern agricultural reforms, Honhaar Scholarship Program, infrastructure revamps, and healthcare system upgrades. They also commended the government’s environmental conservation efforts, livestock development, and the launch of the shrimp farming project. Expressing her commitment, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif remarked, “Improving people’s lives is the true reward of our hard work. Nawaz Sharif remains the brand of Pakistan’s progress and our guiding force.” Senior party leaders, including Senator Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Rashid Nasrullah, attended the meeting. Other notable participants included Sultan Bajwa, Rana Muhammad Arshad, Kashif Padhiyar, Agha Ali Haider, Muhammad Hassan Riaz, Pir Ashraf Rasool, and Rana Tahir Iqbal, among several others. The meeting concluded with discussions on public welfare projects and future political strategies to sustain economic momentum and governance reforms.