Thursday, February 13, 2025
Accountability court reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi’s permanent exemption request

Web Desk
5:25 PM | February 13, 2025
The Accountability Court on Thursday reserved its decision on former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s request for permanent exemption from attendance in the corruption and kickbacks case.

Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiani heard the reference against Elahi and others. However, the former Chief Minister did not appear in court, prompting the approval of his request for a one-day attendance exemption.

Elahi’s legal team argued that he is unwell and has been advised strict bed rest. Meanwhile, NAB Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua opposed the request, stating that Elahi must be present before a pleader can be appointed on his behalf.

A similar one-day exemption request was filed by former Punjab Assembly Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

During the hearing, NAB witness and Deputy Secretary of Local Government Amjad Ali recorded his statement, confirming that he had submitted the record of development schemes and that approvals for Gujrat’s projects came from the Punjab Assembly and provincial cabinet.

The court adjourned the hearing until February 27.

