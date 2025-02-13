The refusal of the UK and the US to sign an international AI agreement at the Paris summit is both disappointing and predictable. The pact, backed by 61 nations—including China, France, Germany, and India—aims to ensure AI remains open, ethical, and transparent, preventing its monopolisation or weaponisation. Yet, Britain and the US declined without explanation, though their motives are clear.

For the US, AI is not just an economic asset but a tool of geopolitical dominance. It has long sought to stifle competition through sanctions and trade barriers while ensuring its tech giants—Google, Microsoft, Meta, and OpenAI—maintain control. These companies, deeply intertwined with Washington’s political landscape, have benefitted from government protection, shaping policies to suit their interests. Their influence is evident in symbolic gestures, such as Google Maps renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” to curry favour with the Trump administration.

The UK’s alignment is equally unsurprising. As Washington’s closest ally, Britain consistently follows its lead, reinforcing a system where AI remains a privileged asset rather than a shared global resource. This decision ensures AI development serves corporate and military interests rather than humanity.

This agreement could have marked a turning point—an opportunity to foster global AI cooperation for the benefit of all. Instead, AI is being treated as the next front in a technological arms race, deepening global inequalities and reinforcing existing power structures. Once again, a transformative technology is prioritised for control and profit before its true potential can be harnessed for humanity.