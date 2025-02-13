Thursday, February 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

AJK Supreme Court quashes ex-PM Tanveer Ilyas’ disqualification

NEWS WIRE
February 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

MIRPUR - The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday overturned the disqualification of former Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, allowing him to contest elections to any public office. The court accepted Ilyas’ appeal against his disqualification, which was awarded by the AJK High Court in a contempt of court case.  Ilyas had sought forgiveness from the court and was granted relief after a full bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan terminated the sentence. The verdict makes Ilyas eligible to participate in elections after a month.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1739355107.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025