AJK Supreme Court quashes ex-PM Tanveer Ilyas’ disqualification

MIRPUR - The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday overturned the disqualification of former Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, allowing him to contest elections to any public office. The court accepted Ilyas’ appeal against his disqualification, which was awarded by the AJK High Court in a contempt of court case. Ilyas had sought forgiveness from the court and was granted relief after a full bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan terminated the sentence. The verdict makes Ilyas eligible to participate in elections after a month.