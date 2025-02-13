Thursday, February 13, 2025
Art exhibition inaugurated
February 13, 2025
LAHORE  -  An Art Exhibition was organised at Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqua Girls Degree College here on Wednesday, under the management of the Pakistan Model Educational Institution Foundation. Evacuee Trust Property Board Secretary Fareed Iqbal formally inaugurated the event. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he stated that their educational institutions play a vital role in promoting art education. He emphasized that such activities not only enhance students’ academic skills but also refine their educational capabilities. Appreciating the enthusiasm of the students, he expressed his delight that the younger generation is taking an interest in learning this fading art. The Secretary of the Board also commended the efforts of the college’s Principal, Dr Saima Mushtaq, for organizing the “art exhibition.” The event was attended by Vice Principal Maryam Butt and a large number of students.

